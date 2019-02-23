Gamecocks Put Up Crooked Numbers in Win over Utah Valley

Carolina scored five runs in the third, sending 10 men to the plate. Noah Campbell hit a one-out hotshot back to the pitcher for a single. He went to third on a single from Quinntin Perez and both of those runners crossed the plate on Luke Berryhill's double down the left field line. Jacob Olson belted his third home run of the year, a two-run shot that was originally ruled a double before replay overturned that to a home run. Brady Allen brought in the last run of the frame on a double that scored Andrew Eyster.