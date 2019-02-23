Huskies Edge Cougars, 7-4

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) reached three times as the College of Charleston baseball team fell to No. 27 University of Connecticut, 7-4, on Friday evening at Patriots Point.
UConn (3-1) pushed across seven runs on 10 hits – including four for extra bags – while holding College of Charleston (4-1) to four tallies on eight hits. The Huskies converted 11-for-22 advancement opportunities comparable to a 6-of-16 night for the Cougars.
McRae led the way for Charleston with a double and two RBIs in a 3-for-4 effort. Hart equaled his career-best with three walks, while Harrison Hawkins (Bishopville, S.C.), Chaz Davey (North Augusta, S.C.), Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.), Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.), and Clay Hunt (Fort Mill, S.C.) each collected a hit.
Griffin McLarty (Buckner, Ky.) got the start and lasted five innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits and striking out five to take the loss. Kris Kuhn (Summerville, S.C.) fanned two in an inning of work, while Tradd James (Sumter, S.C.) surrendered one run on four hits and struck out two in three innings.
Chris Winkel and John Toppa each drove in two to pace the UConn offense, as Winkel and Prato both finished the night with three hits. Christian Fedko clubbed a solo home run in a 1-for-4 effort. Michael Woodworth and Connor Moriarty each scored two runs.
Jeff Kersten allowed three runs on six hits over five and two-thirds innings to earn the win. CJ Dandeneau surrendered one unearned run in two innings of relief work, as Jacob Wallace recorded the final four outs to record the save.
The Cougars and Huskies will meet in game two of the weekend series on Saturday afternoon at Patriots Point. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.