One injured in shooting on Parsonage Road

Two males reportedly shot at while inside a parked vehicle

One injured in shooting on Parsonage Road
Two males were reportedly shot at while inside a parked vehicle (Source: Live 5 News)
By Jamal Smalls | February 23, 2019 at 2:01 PM EST - Updated February 23 at 1:31 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say two males were reportedly shot at while waiting inside a parked vehicle at a residence on the 2300 block of Parsonage Road in West Ashley.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m , Deputies responded to a call on 2300 Parsonage Road where one of the victims was seriously wounded when he was struck in the mouth and the hand by gunfire. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives confirmed this is an active investigation, anybody with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.