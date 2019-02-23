One injured in shooting on Parsonage Road

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say two males were reportedly shot at while waiting inside a parked vehicle at a residence on the 2300 block of Parsonage Road in West Ashley.
Shortly after 2:00 a.m , Deputies responded to a call on 2300 Parsonage Road where one of the victims was seriously wounded when he was struck in the mouth and the hand by gunfire. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Detectives confirmed this is an active investigation, anybody with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.