Police release photos of people wanted for questioning after shooting at Northwoods Mall

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking the for the public’s help to identify men wanted for questioning after someone opened fire inside a store at Northwoods Mall Friday afternoon.
Deputies say the shots were fired inside Champs Sports inside the store at approximately 3 p.m.
Charleston County dispatch says the incident was reported at 3:02 p.m. Police initially responded as if it were an active shooter situation, North Charleston Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.
He said video indicates the gunman and one other person were inside Champs Sports and opened fire when two others walked into the store. It is not yet clear what kind of relationship the gunman has with the people who were fired upon, he said.
The gunman fled the scene and left the mall via an emergency exit.
Police learned from witnesses that the gunman dropped the gun in bushes outside the mall. Deckard said officers searched the area and have recovered a firearm.
No one was hit in the shooting, but Deckard said there was damage inside the store.
An employee of a store inside the mall said several stores were locked down shortly after 3 p.m.
Another employee said she heard six shots.
“We were just minding our business,” she said. “We just heard the shots and everyone started panicking.”
“It was pretty much like a stampede, everybody coming out of the back door,” Charlotte Rousse employee Latonya Williams said.
“The Planet Fitness people told us to get out and they said gun shots and so like everyone stormed out, people were falling on the ground,” Kyle Morrell said.
North Charleston Police have released images of people wanted for questioning related to the shooting. Anyone who can identify the people in the photos are asked to call 843-740-5875.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.