SC bank robbery suspect once thought to be in Lowcountry arrested in Florida

Forest Acres Police Chief Gene Sealy says Neathery was arrested Friday night in Kissimmee, FL, south of Orlando, FL, by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Florida-Carribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force. Court and extradition proceedings should take place next week, beginning on Feb. 25, Sealy says. Neathery will be charged with armed robbery, six counts of kidnapping, and possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a violent crime.