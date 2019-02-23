SC bank robbery suspect once thought to be in Lowcountry arrested in Florida

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The suspect who was wanted in an early February armed robbery of a Midlands Credit Union has been arrested in Florida, according to jail logs.
Samuel Neathery, 29, is currently booked in the Osceola County Jail on a fugitive warrant. Neathery currently has no bond and is scheduled to appear in court for his first appearance Saturday morning at 11 a.m.
Forest Acres Police Chief Gene Sealy says Neathery was arrested Friday night in Kissimmee, FL, south of Orlando, FL, by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Florida-Carribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force. Court and extradition proceedings should take place next week, beginning on Feb. 25, Sealy says. Neathery will be charged with armed robbery, six counts of kidnapping, and possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a violent crime.
He was considered armed and dangerous.
Prison records state Neatherly was sentenced to 10 years in the Florida Department of Corrections in May 2009 on a robbery with a gun or deadly weapon charge in Polk County, FL. He was released from prison in May 2018, according to Florida Department of Corrections online records.
The robbery took place at S.C. Federal Credit Union on Forest Drive at 9:50 a.m. on Feb. 6.
When Forest Acres police arrived, two armed suspects, a man and a woman, were robbing the bank, Sealy said. The female suspect, later named as Daisy Flaherty, exited the front of the building and failed to show her hands after police ordered her to do so and proceeded to a vehicle.
A Forest Drive police officer fired two shots at the suspect, who crashed into another vehicle on Forest Drive in front of the bank as additional law enforcement officers were arriving.
Flaherty was charged with armed robbery, six counts of kidnapping, possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a violent crime, possession of a stolen handgun.
