Suspect crashes into Wendy’s restaurant while fleeing deputies

LADSON, SC (WCSC) - A driver is in custody after fleeing deputies and crashing into a Wendy’s restaurant late Friday night.
The chase occurred after deputies attempted a traffic stop in the area of Highway 78 and College Park Road shortly after 11:30 p.m., according to Charleston County spokesperson Roger Antonio.
The driver led deputies on a pursuit towards the Summerville area, Antonio said. While driving, the suspect discarded unknown items and substances out of the vehicle.
The vehicle pulled in and out of multiple commercial parking lots until losing control and colliding into a Wendy’s restaurant at 740 N. Main Street in Summerville.
The driver was arrested and charged with DUI, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Simple Possession of Marijuana. He was transported to a hospital for a reported injury to his wrist.
The passenger was charged with Simple Possession of Marijuana and Open Container.
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the collision.
