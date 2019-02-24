Another Brantley Double-Double Lifts The Cougars Past Elon

ELON, N.C. – Jarrell Brantley turned in yet another double-double performance with a game-high 24 points and 12 rebounds to lift College of Charleston to an 84-74 road win on Saturday night at the Schar Center.
The Cougars (22-8, 11-6) claimed the regular-season series sweep of the Phoenix (9-20, 5-11) in both teams’ first meeting in Elon’s new on-campus venue. Both schools were formerly members of the Southern Conference prior to joining the Colonial Athletic Association in 2013 and 2014 respectively.
Grant Riller added 18 points and six assists for Charleston, which shot 56.9 percent from the field (29-of-51) and had eight players contribute to the scoring column.
Reserves Jaylen McManus and Zep Jasper each had nine of the team’s 30 bench points. CofC led 84-74 at halftime and broke out on an 11-0 run to start the second half. The Cougars led by as many as 20 points during that second-half surge.
Seniors Tyler Seibring and Sheldon Eberhardt scored 24 and 13 points respectively in their final home game at Elon. The Phoenix cut it down to single digits in the second half on a 3-pointer by Seibring with 7:12 to go.
CofC will host UNCW (9-21, 5-12 CAA) in both teams’ regular-season finale on Saturday, March 2 at 4 p.m. (ET) at TD Arena. Tickets are available for purchase by calling (843) 953-COFC or online at: www.CofCSports.com/tickets
POSTGAME NOTES
• College of Charleston went with the starting five of Marquise Pointer, Grant Riller, Brevin Galloway, Jarrell Brantley and Nick Harris for the 16th time this season (10-6).
• With the win, College of Charleston moves to 21-7 all-time in the series with former Southern Conference rival Elon. The Cougars also claimed their first win in the series playing in the Phoenix’s new home venue – the Schar Center.
• Jarrell Brantley recorded his third-consecutive double-double performance with game-high 24 points and 12 rebounds at Elon. It marked his 11th double-double of the season and 34th of his career. He has now tallied 1,857 career points and 940 career rebounds to date which ranks fourth and fifth respectively in the school record books.
• Grant Riller extended his double-digit scoring streak to 25-straight games with 18 points and a team-high six assists against Elon. He has now tabulated 1,740 career points to date which ranks seventh all-time.
• Nick Harris grabbed four rebounds against the Phoenix to move into the Top 15 all-time in career rebounding with 652 boards to date. He surpassed former big man Trent Wiedeman (2010-13) on the list.
• The Cougars dished out a conference-season high 17 assists versus the Phoenix which was the second-most this season behind 19 assists against Georgia College on Dec. 9.
• For the sixth time this season, CofC drained 10-or-more 3-pointers in a single game going 10-for-22 at Elon.
• The Cougars shot 56.9 percent from the floor (29-of-51) against the Phoenix which was their third-best shooting percentage in a game this season.
POSTGAME QUOTES
College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant
On the game …
“Our bench provided us a great lift. We scored a lot of points when you add it all up. Part of the reason why we have been scoring a lot of points, because we have great players that have been together for awhile. We didn’t turn it over tonight which was more like us. We had a lot of assists. We did a great job of sharing the ball. We found two-or-three things offensively that got us into a flow tonight.”
On the team’s bench …
“They are good players. Certainly Sam (Miller) played two years with a really good Dayton team that won a lot of games. He was in the rotation there. He is starting to figure out his role here. It’s a good thing to see. The way he passes the ball, the way he can shoot it and the way he can catch it. Jaylen Richard and Jaylen McManus have been consistent all year coming off the bench and giving us a great lift. You throw in Zep Jasper who started the first 10 games for us. We do have a really good bench. They are young and energetic. We just need to continue to build on it.”
College of Charleston Senior Forward Jarrell Brantley
On another solid performance against Elon …
“Coach (Grant) has pretty much given me most of the leadership besides Marquise (Pointer), Nick (Harris) and Grant. He’s given me a lot. He puts the ball in my hand a lot, so I have to be able to make the right decision. I’m trying to do that more. I watch film a lot and I’m trying to get better at that (of being a playmaker).”
On his offensive groove over the last couple of games …
“I put a lot of time into it. I would hope it would look easy, but it may not always be easy. I put a lot of time into my craft. The coaches work with me a lot and they give me the ball. I’ve gotta trust myself and trust what I’ve worked on. It’s been working out for me so far.”