Buccaneers come up short in double overtime road thriller at Winthrop

ROCK HILL, S.C. - Adam Pickett converted a pair of free throws with 4.4 seconds left in the second overtime to help lead host Winthrop over Charleston Southern, 80-78, on Saturday afternoon at the Winthrop Coliseum.
Christian Keeling drilled the tying three-pointer with 15 seconds remaining in the second overtime period to tie the game up for the 15th time on Saturday. The junior guard's moon shot from behind the arc led immediately to a Winthrop timeout.
On the ensuing possession, Pickett drove the lane and was granted the foul leading to the game-winning free throw attempts from the line. CSU (13-14, 7-7 Big South) was unable to get off a shot on its final possession as the Bucs' pass ahead was intercepted by Bjorn Broman in the win.
Dontrell Shuler sent the game into overtime with a jumper with 19 seconds left at the end of regulation to knot the contest up for the 13th time on Saturday. Pickett sent the game into the second overtime with a jumper in the paint with five seconds left in the first overtime period.
Christian Keeling picked up his third consecutive double-double as the junior guard scored 22 points and 12 rebounds in the loss. Phlandrous Fleming added his second double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Bucs, while Ty Jones added 14 points and seven rebounds.
Pickett paced the Eagles (18-10, 10-5 Big South) with 20 points and eight rebounds as the Eagles completed the season sweep over the Bucs. Broman added 15 points and four three-pointers, while Josh Ferguson added 14 points and six rebounds off the bench.
How It Happened
- Charleston Southern took advantage of an early Winthrop scoreless stretch to build the 19-10 lead with 11:50 left in the first half.
- Keeling drilled a pair of three-pointers during the 10-0 run to swing the lead to the Bucs early in the action.
- The Eagles battled back with a 12-2 run of their own as Winthrop converted on a quartet of three-pointers from Micheal Anumba, Ferguson, Charles Falden, and Broman to take the 25-24 lead with 7:25 to play in the first half.
- Winthrop went up by as many as four the rest of the first half before taking the 35-32 lead into the halftime break.
- The teams battled between 10 ties and eight lead changes over the second half with neither team able to build more than a four-point advantage.
- Winthrop went up by four points with 1:23 remaining in the second half on a Ferguson jumper in the paint.
- Ty Jones answered on the other end for the Bucs with a jumper with 57 seconds remaining in regulation to narrow the gap to 68-66.
- Following a Winthrop turnover, Shuler drilled the game-tying jumper with 19 seconds left to send the game into overtime.
- Both teams went nearly four minutes without scoring in the first overtime before Keeling converted the first of two free throw attempts to put CSU ahead 71-69.
- Pickett's jumper in the paint with five seconds remaining tied the game up and sent the teams into the second overtime.
- Broman connected on a pair of three-pointers and Pickett drilled a free throw to put Winthrop ahead 78-73 with 1:38 to play in the second overtime.
- Jones started the Bucs' late comeback with a jumper in the paint with 1:21 remaining to narrow the gap to 78-75.
- After Pickett missed a pair of free throws on the ensuing Winthrop possession, Keeling stepped up with another big shot as the junior guard drained his third three-pointer of the game.
- Pickett's go-ahead free throws swung the advantage back to the Eagles before CSU's last possession fell short.
News & Notes
- Christian Keeling recorded his third consecutive double-double and 15th of his career on Saturday following his 22-point, 12-rebound performance.
- It was also his 80th career double-digit scoring effort in his 86th career game with the Buccaneers.
- Phlandrous Fleming's double-double was his second of the season after previously recording 23 points and 12 rebounds at Hampton.
- Charleston Southern falls to 7-7 in conference play to sit tied for seventh with Hampton in the Big South standings with two games remaining in the regular season.
- Hampton holds the tiebreaker edge over the Buccaneers courtesy of their 94-82 win over the Bucs back on January 10 in Hampton, Va.
- CSU's 10 three-pointers marked the Bucs fifth consecutive game with double-digit three-pointers dating back to February 9.
- CSU's stretch of hitting at least 40.0% of its three-point attempts ended at four games after the Bucs' 10-of-40 performance against the Eagles.
- CSU held the 51-49 rebounding edge in the game and outscored Winthrop 37-28 off the bench.
Coach's Comments
"The last few weeks has been really impressive for us and every goal is still out there on the table. What an effort for us to come in here and play with such effort and courage in a really tough environment. I'm really thankful for the heart and the toughness of that group out there on the court. It really speaks to their character. We had terrific execution late and really proud of our effort. Sad we didn't win, but really a lot that we can take away from this game." – Head Coach Barclay Radebaugh
Up Next
Charleston Southern closes out the home portion of the 2018-19 season on Wednesday, February 27, as the Buccaneers welcome UNC Asheville to the Buccaneer Field House for Senior Day. CSU will recognize senior Travis McConico in a pregame ceremony prior to tipoff against the Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m.