Bucs fall in both ends of Saturday double-dip

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Georgia State used a strong first four inning of Game 1 and late heroics of Game 2 to sweep a doubleheader and take the series from the Charleston Southern baseball team Saturday.
The Panthers (3-3) used 21 hits across the two contests to put up a combined 22 runs and down CSU (2-5) in the twinbill despite a two-hit performance from Reid Hardwick and Kyle Horton in the first game and a three-walk day from Justin Dahill and Ryan Stoudemire homerun in the nightcap.
Georgia State got to CSU starter Cam Weinberger early Saturday for five runs over 3.0 innings before tacking on 10-more across the final six versus a Buccaneer bullpen that came in lights out.
CSU had an early 2-0 lead thanks to Stoudemire’s second blast of the season, but the Panthers chipped away before pushing across three in the seventh and ninth innings to spoil the Saturday finale and take the series.
CSU was led offensively by Hardwick and Kyle Horton’s two hits while Dahill added three walks. Josh Litchfield saw his hit streak come to an end Saturday but did score two runs in the nightcap.
Game 1 – Georgia State 15, CSU 6
- Georgia State tallied nine runs across the first six innings to put the game away early in the first contest capping it off with a ninth-inning grand slam.
- Three Panthers collected two hits in the route and three collected at least two RBI’s.
- Both Reid Hardwick and Kyle Horton had two-hit games, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with the Panthers.
- Cam Weinberger took the loss allowing five runs over 3.0 innings while Georgia State’s Jake Rogers picked up a win surrendering two runs across 5.0 frames.
Game 2 – Georgia State 7, CSU 6
- CSU scored first in the finale, making it the only game of the series the Bucs were ahead early. Ryan Stoudemire smacked a two-run home run off Trey Horton for a quick 2-0 margin.
- That lead held-up as junior southpaw Jaret Bennett tossed 5.0 innings of one-run ball while striking out three. He began the nightcap with four-straight 0’s before a sacrifice fly ended his shutout bid.
- The score held at 2-1 until the Bucs added a pair in the sixth thanks to Christian Maggio’s RBI single.
- Georgia State immediately responded with a three-spot in the seventh to tie it at 4-all thanks to four hits and a sacrifice fly.
- The Bucs regained the advantage in the home-half of the eighth after a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch and Josh Litchfield sacrifice fly.
- Once again Georgia State had a response with three-straight batters reaching to begin the ninth before a Jake Corso sac fly and Elian Merejo single provided the winning runs.
- Justin Dahill walked with two outs in the ninth – his third of the night – but an acrobatic snag on a line drive at first ended the CSU comeback attempt.
News and Notes
- Despite the two losses, Ryan Stoudemire kept his hit streak alive extending it to seven through the first two weekends. He also became the first Buccaneer with multiple home runs.
- Reid Hardwick also extended his on-base streak to six games.
- After a Friday night when both teams combined for just one walk, 29 were issued across the final two games Saturday. CSU drew a season-high 11 in the nightcap providing baserunners and scoring chances despite only two hits.
- Four Buccaneers now have two-hit games while Hardwick collected his second this season.
- Justin Dahill also became the first Buccaneer with a three-walk game in 2019.
Up Next
CSU gets Sunday off after the doubleheader but things don’t slow down as the Bucs take on Kent State Tuesday night from CSU Ballpark followed by a neutral site battle with Wofford in Lexington, S.C. First pitch both days are slated for 6 p.m.