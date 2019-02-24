CAPTURED: Colleton Co. deputies arrest suspect in high-speed chase

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Colleton County Sheriff’s deputies have captured a man they say led them on a high-speed chase Tuesday.
Marcus Ray Goins was arrested on Sunday after deputies received information that he was seen on Sidney’s Road in a white Nissan Frontier bearing a Georgia license plate.
Once he spotted deputy vehicles, deputies say Goins turned into a house on Chesnut and Sidney’s Road.
Authorities say Goins offered a resident $50.00 to drive him out of town, to which they declined.
The resident told authorities Goins was last seen walking towards the area of Chesnut Road.
Goins attempted to disguise himself by taking a khaki jumpsuit from behind a home. He was ultimately apprehended in a home in the 300 block of Hickory Road.
Goins was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension.
A search warrant is being obtained for the vehicle Goins was driving. If evidence is found, it could lead to additional warrants being obtained.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.