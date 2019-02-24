The Citadel Defeats Samford in Overtime on Senior Day

QUOTABLES FROM COACH BAUCOM “(Winning this game on Senior Day) is special for me, it’s special for the coaching staff, but it’s especially special for those seniors,” said Baucom.” I just couldn’t be more proud of those guys. (The game) was kind of crazy and the tale of two halves, and then we found ourselves down five at the start of overtime, but the guys never flinched. We just came down and made plays. Zane made a big two-pointer, and we made our foul shots. Zane made some free throws to ice it, then Matt made some to ice it. Lew got us in the right set, but the most pleasing thing was when the ball got on the floor (late in overtime), we had four of our five guys on the floor scrambling for that loose ball, and ultimately that’s what won us the game.