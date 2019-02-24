The Citadel falls to Michigan, 9-1 on Saturday

CHARLESTON, SC. – Right fielder Ryan McCarthy hit a solo home run to right field as The Citadel fell, 9-1, to No. 17 Michigan Saturday afternoon at Riley Park.
Game Information
Score: Michigan 9, The Citadel 1
Records: Michigan (5-0), The Citadel (2-3)
Series: Michigan leads 2-0
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joe Riley Park)
Key Plays
- The eighth inning saw the Wolverines take advantage of a couple mistakes to break the game open with six runs in the inning.
How it Happened
- The Wolverines got on the board in the first inning after Jordan Brewer singled and came around to score on a double from Jimmy Kerr.
- UM added a run in the third on a solo home run from Brewer.
- The Bulldogs were able to get leadoff singles from Jeffery Brown in the first and Lane Botkin in the third, but were unable to score the runners in either fram.
- A catcher’s interference call to start the seventh allowed UM to push across an unearned run in the inning.
- A pair of walks and a single loaded the bases with no outs for the Wolverines in the eighth. A strikeout and a fielder’s choice scored one run with two outs.
- The Bulldogs nearly got out of the inning with allowing only two runs, but obstruction was called on a play at the plate extending the inning. UM would push across three more runs with a home run from Joe Donovan.
- The Citadel got its lone run in the ninth inning on a two-out solo shot from Ryan McCarthy, his first of the season.
Inside the Box Score
- The Citadel got another good start from a pitcher as Shane Connolly (1-1) gave up two runs on five hits and four strikeouts over 4.2 innings.
- Karl Kauffmann (2-0) picked up the win after allowing three hits and striking out nine over 8.0 shutout innings.
- Freshman Lane Botkin and Cole Simpson recorded their first career hits.
- Will Bastian, Lathan Todd and Cameron Reeves each made their collegiate debuts.
On Deck
The final game of the three-game series has been moved up to 11 a.m. Sunday morning.
Postgame Quotes
Head Coach Tony Skole
“I thought for basically seven innings it was a really good ball game. I tip my cap to Karl Kauffmann. His velocity was good early and he had a lot of arm-side run and sink. We thought our left handed hitters were a good matchup, but he threw a lot of strikes. We have to get things going offensively. Michigan has a lot to do with our struggles. I give them a lot of credit.
“I thought Shane (Connolly) gave us a good start. It is tough for our starting pitchers when we are not scoring runs to have to go out and continue to put up zeroes. It puts us in a difficult situation at times, but it is good. The fact that we are getting good starting pitching and playing good defense is encouraging. We just need to get the offense going somehow.”