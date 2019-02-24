Clemson sweeps doubleheader over VMI

Sharpe (2-0) earned the win by facing just one batter over the minimum. He gave up a single to the first batter of the game, then retired the next 12 Keydets. His 11 strikeouts were the most by a Tiger since May 18, 2017, when Charlie Barnes registered 11 strikeouts against NC State. It was also the most strikeouts in a game by a Tiger freshman since April 3, 2012, when Daniel Gossett totaled 13 strikeouts against Winthrop. Keydet starter Adam Jewell (0-1) suffered the loss, as he gave up four runs on three hits in 5.0 innings pitched.