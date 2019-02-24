Clemson sweeps doubleheader over VMI

CLEMSON, S.C. - Jordan Greene’s two-run homer in the seventh inning broke a 6-6 tie and lifted No. 14 Clemson to an 8-6 victory over Virginia Military in the first game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Nathan Loyd belted a two-run homer, his first of the year, in the first inning. In the third inning, the Tigers plated two runs, highlighted by Sam Hall's run-scoring double and Grayson Byrd's run-scoring single. After the Keydets tied the score with a run in the top of the sixth inning, Clemson answered with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning thanks in large part to five walks.
Jake Huggins blasted a three-run homer, his third of the season, in the top of the seventh inning to tie the score 6-6. But the Tigers answered again in the bottom of the seventh inning on Greene's two-run homer, his second of the season.
Mat Clark (2-0) earned the win in relief by tossing 1.2 innings with three strikeouts. Carson Spiers pitched the ninth inning to record his third save of the year. Nathan Light (0-2) suffered the loss.
Freshman righthander Davis Sharpe allowed just one hit with 11 strikeouts in 6.0 scoreless innings pitched to lead No. 14 Clemson to an 8-2 victory over Virginia Military in the second game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 5-1, while the Keydets fell to 2-5.
Sharpe (2-0) earned the win by facing just one batter over the minimum. He gave up a single to the first batter of the game, then retired the next 12 Keydets. His 11 strikeouts were the most by a Tiger since May 18, 2017, when Charlie Barnes registered 11 strikeouts against NC State. It was also the most strikeouts in a game by a Tiger freshman since April 3, 2012, when Daniel Gossett totaled 13 strikeouts against Winthrop. Keydet starter Adam Jewell (0-1) suffered the loss, as he gave up four runs on three hits in 5.0 innings pitched.
Clemson plated four runs in the fourth inning, started by Grayson Byrd's run-scoring double and capped by freshman Adam Hackenberg's three-run homer, his second of the season. In the sixth inning, Grayson Byrd belted a solo homer, his first of the year, then in his first career plate appearance, freshman Bryar Hawkins crushed a three-run homer in the seventh inning.
The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m., on ACC Network Extra. Kids can run the bases after the game.