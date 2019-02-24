Cox Scores Twice In Third To Push Florida Past Rays

Charbonneau gave the Stingrays a 1-0 lead when he beat Florida goaltender Jamie Phillips on the team’s first shot on goal at 1:42 of the first period. The rookie let go of a quick wrist shot at the bottom of the right circle that went up high and into the net to provide a quick start. Assists on the play went to forwards Andrew Cherniwchan and Tad Kozun.