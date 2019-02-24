Gumbs-Frater’s career-high 29 leads Coastal to 95-82 win over Georgia State

Sanders hit three 3-pointers as Coastal Carolina went on an early run and jumped out to a 14-2 lead, and from there Gumbs-Frater took over. He came off the bench to hit six of 10 3-point attempts as the Chanticleers built a 22-point advantage at 48-22 late in the half. A 5-point flurry in the final 10 seconds gave Coastal a 58-33 margin at the break. It was the most points and the most 3-pointers Coastal has scored in a half this season.