1 killed, at least five injured after damaging tornado slams Columbus

LOWNDES COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirms one person has died as a result of being injured in Saturday’s tornado in Columbus.
Five to 13 people have suffered non-life threatening injuries.
MEMA is assisting Lowndes County Emergency Management with initial damage assessments after a tornado blew through the area. They are also working to help coordinate resources in response to the storm.
The National Weather Service is also out assessing storm damage. Most of the damage is on the north side of town at Garden Blvd, Military Road, and 14th and 15th street.
Shelters are opening in Columbus for people who need a place to stay. The Salvation Army also provided snacks and water to people affected by the tornado.
The town is scattered with debris, power poles have been taken down and houses damaged. Cars can be seen covered in brick.
Homes are missing roofs and we are also hearing reports that there may be gas leaks.
Several roads in the area are impassable including some in Downtown Columbus.
All of Columbus is in the dark.
WCBI-TV in Columbus lost their power when the severe storm came through. Meteorologists went the extra mile to get information to their viewers by providing updates on the weather via Facebook.
Take a look at some of the damage in and around downtown Columbus.
A tornado has also been confirmed in the town of Burnsville.
