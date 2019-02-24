Lowcountry High School Basketball Playoff scores (2/23)

February 24, 2019 at 12:56 AM EST - Updated February 24 at 12:56 AM

Boys Basketball

5-A

Berkeley 47, Lexington 43 - Ishan White had 22 points as the Stags advance to the State Championship game on Friday in Columbia

SCISA 1-A State Championship Game

Clarendon Hall 57, Cathedral Academy 41

Girls Basketball

5-A

Goose Creek 43, Lexington 28 - The Gators advance to the State Championship game on Friday in Columbia

3-A

Bishop England 46, Dillon 22 - Katie Brooks had 17 points to lead the Bishops who’ll play for a State Title on Saturday.

SCISA 3-A State Championship Game

Cardinal Newman 53, Northwood Academy 44

SCISA 1-A State Championship Game

Laurens Academy 39, Dorchester Academy 24

