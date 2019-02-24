Lowcountry High School Basketball Playoff scores (2/23)

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -
Boys Basketball
5-A
Berkeley 47, Lexington 43 - Ishan White had 22 points as the Stags advance to the State Championship game on Friday in Columbia
SCISA 1-A State Championship Game
Clarendon Hall 57, Cathedral Academy 41
Girls Basketball
5-A
Goose Creek 43, Lexington 28 - The Gators advance to the State Championship game on Friday in Columbia
3-A
Bishop England 46, Dillon 22 - Katie Brooks had 17 points to lead the Bishops who’ll play for a State Title on Saturday.
SCISA 3-A State Championship Game
Cardinal Newman 53, Northwood Academy 44
SCISA 1-A State Championship Game
Laurens Academy 39, Dorchester Academy 24
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.