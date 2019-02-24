Man charged after 6-year old found gun and shot baby brother

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have charged a man after a shooting involving two young children.
Rendante Young, 37, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon after his 6-year old cousin found his gun and fired it, according to North Charleston Police Spokesperson Spencer.
The child’s one-year old brother was shot during the incident, Pryor said. The one-year old was transferred to MUSC for treatment.
The incident occured in the 2800 block of O’Brien Street at approximately 9:00 a.m.
Police say Young is responsible for bringing the gun inside the home.
North Charleston Police spokesperson Spencer Pryor said the investigation is ongoing.
Officials have not released information on the condition of the victim.
