Police continue search for 2 wanted for questioning in mall shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are trying to locate two men shown in surveillance video shortly after a gunman opened fire in Northwoods Mall Friday.
Police released surveillance images Friday afternoon after the incident at Champs Sports.
North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said investigators determined a third man shown in additional surveillance images was not involved in the incident and was merely a bystander.
Authorities say the shots were fired inside Champs Sports inside the store at approximately 3 p.m. The incident was reported to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 3:02 p.m.
Police initially responded as if it were an active shooter situation, North Charleston Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said. He said video indicates the gunman and one other person were inside Champs Sports and opened fire when two others walked into the store.
It is not yet clear what kind of relationship the gunman has with the people who were fired upon, he said.
The gunman fled the scene and left the mall via an emergency exit.
Police learned from witnesses that the gunman dropped the gun in bushes outside the mall. Deckard said officers searched the area and have recovered a firearm.
No one was hit in the shooting, but Deckard said there was damage inside the store.
Anyone who can identify the people in the photos are asked to call 843-740-5875.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.