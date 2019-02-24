SC State falls at NC A&T 63-62

GREENSBORO, NC—Junior forward Damani Applewhite recorded the games only double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds, but South Carolina State fell short 62-63 in a hard fought league clashing with MEAC rival N.C. A&T State Saturday (Feb. 23rd) at Corbett Sports Center.
Junior guard's Lavar Harewood and Jahmari Etienne each added 14 points each respectively. Harewood also added five rebounds and four steals in the loss.
Despite the loss, South Carolina State defense forced a game-high 21 turnovers, along with leading the way in bench points 35-28.
South Carolina State jumped out to a quick eight point lead, 29-21 off a dunk by Applewhite at the 3:38 mark in the first-half. The Aggies cut the lead to five, 35-30, on a made jumper and free-throw by Tyrone Lyons before intermission.
The second-half the Aggies extended its lead to eight, 50-42, at the 12:51 mark. Senior guard Janai Raynor-Powell tossed in a pair of free-throws to cut the lead to one, 61-60, with 1:03 remaining. A layup by Ibrahim Sylla put N.C. A&T ahead 63-60 with 0:38 seconds left in regulation.
A pair of free-throws by sophomore guard Rayshawn Neal pulled South Carolina State within a point, 63-62. North Carolina A&T held on to claim the win over the visiting Bulldogs. Ronald Jackson and Kameron Langley each finished with 10 each for the Aggies.
South Carolina State returns to action on Monday (Feb. 25th) when they take on the Eagles of NC Central in Durham, NC. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised live on ESPNU.