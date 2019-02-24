Wondrack Powers Cougars to 7-2 Win Over UConn

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) drove in three runs, and Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) went 3-for-4 with a career-high three stolen bases to lead the College of Charleston baseball team to a 7-2 win over No. 27 University of Connecticut on Saturday afternoon at Patriots Point.
College of Charleston (5-1) utilized four extra base hits, stole six bases, and scored three runs with two outs in its first win over a ranked opponent since an 11-4 victory against No. 20 Coastal Carolina last season. Blake Robinson (Florence, S.C.), Josh Price (Dillion, S.C.), and Nathan Ocker (Middletown, Pa.) combined for nine strikeouts while holding UConn (3-2) to two runs on nine hits.
Wondrack paced the Cougars with a three-RBI day, clubbing a solo homer in the second before plating two in with a two-out single in the third. Hart collected a team-high three hits with a double and two singles, while plating one and finishing the day with a career-best three stolen bases. Chaz Davey (North Augusta, S.C.) went 2-for-4 with his ninth RBI of the season, as Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.) scored two runs in a 1-for-4 effort.
Robinson went four and two-thirds innings in his second nod of the season, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out four in a no decision. Price earned the win, scattering four hits and striking out four in three and two-thirds. Ocker recorded the final two outs with a strikeout and a lazy fly to center.
John Toppa led the way for UConn with a 2-for-3 day, driving in two and scoring two more with a single and a two-run home run. Michael Woodworth finished 3-for-5 in the contest with a run scored, while Paul Gozzo collected two hits.
Colby Dunlop lasted three innings in a losing effort, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out three. Angus Mayock surrendered three runs without allowing a hit in one-third of an inning, before Avery Santos settled things down for the Huskies with a two and one-third scoreless frames. Jimmy Wang tossed the final two and one-third for UConn, surrendering one run on two hits.
The Cougars and Huskies will meet in the rubber game of the weekend series on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.