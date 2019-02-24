Wondrack Powers Cougars to 7-2 Win Over UConn

Wondrack paced the Cougars with a three-RBI day, clubbing a solo homer in the second before plating two in with a two-out single in the third. Hart collected a team-high three hits with a double and two singles, while plating one and finishing the day with a career-best three stolen bases. Chaz Davey (North Augusta, S.C.) went 2-for-4 with his ninth RBI of the season, as Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.) scored two runs in a 1-for-4 effort.