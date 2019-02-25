Beautiful weather to start the new week!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - High pressure will keep our skies sunny and our temperatures comfortable over the next couple of days. A series of disturbances will arrive midweek bringing back some clouds and the chances of showers. Temperatures will remain above normal this week. A major change in our weather pattern is on the way for next week with unseasonably cool weather possible by next Monday.
TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 66.
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 71.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 70.
THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 72.
FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 74.
