Beautiful weather to start the new week!

By Joey Sovine | February 25, 2019 at 8:40 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 8:40 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - High pressure will keep our skies sunny and our temperatures comfortable over the next couple of days. A series of disturbances will arrive midweek bringing back some clouds and the chances of showers. Temperatures will remain above normal this week. A major change in our weather pattern is on the way for next week with unseasonably cool weather possible by next Monday.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 66.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 71.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 70.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 72.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 74.

