Caught on camera: Food cart explodes in Oregon

EUGENE, OR (KEZI/CNN) - An explosion rocked a neighborhood Sunday morning.
At around 8 am. Sunday, Buck Buck Food Cart exploded, shaking up the entire neighborhood.
People who were in the area said they felt the blast from the explosion. One man said he was in church when it went off.
“It just kind rocked a little bit while we were at mass. We didn’t know what happened. We heard a blast and then fire engine,” said Steven O’Brian, who owns Builders Electric next door, which was not damaged.
Officials said the explosion damaged three surrounding buildings, including Oakshire Brewing Public House.
It caused kegs there to explode, spewing beer everywhere.
There were no reported injuries from the explosions, something for which O’Brian said he’s grateful.
“Anyone in the immediate area could have died, and luckily there wasn’t anyone around,” he said.
The owners also said they’re thankful no one was nearby, saying in a Facebook post that things can be replaced but people cannot.
They also want to thank the community for all the love and support they’re receiving.
