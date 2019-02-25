Charleston signs sister city partnership with Barbados city

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The cities of Charleston, South Carolina and Speightstown, Barbados now have a special relationship.
Mayor John Tecklenburg and Consulate General of Barbados to the United States Southeast Neval Greenidge signed a sister city agreement MOnday afternoon at City Hall.
The partnership fosters and strengthen relations between the cities by encouraging exchanges and and supporting the development of new social, economic, tourism, academic and community programs, city spokesman Jack O’Toole said.
Tecklenburg presented Greenidge a rice spoon and a key to the city after the signing.
