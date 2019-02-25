The Citadel swept by Michigan with 6-3 loss

February 25, 2019 at 12:31 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 12:31 AM

CHARLESTON, SC. – The Citadel jumped out to an early lead, but were unable to hold in falling, 6-3, to No. 17 Michigan in the series finale Sunday afternoon.

Game Information

Score: Michigan 6, The Citadel 3

Records: Michigan (6-0), The Citadel (2-4)

Series: Michigan wins series 3-0

Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joe Riley Park)

Key Plays

  • A throwing error in the  top of the second inning allowed the Wolverines to score their first run  of the game.
  • Trailing 4-2 in the  bottom of the fifth inning, the Bulldogs loaded the bases with one out. A  strikeout and a pick off ended the threat without the Bulldogs scoring a  run.

How it Happened

  • The Bulldogs wasted  little time in getting on the scoreboard as Jeffery Brown beat out a  grounder to short for an infield single. 
  • Brown stole second  before Lane Botkin drew a walk.
  • Both players advanced  with stolen bases, and Ryan McCarthy plated both runners with a single up  the middle.
  • The Wolverines got one  run back in the second inning on a throwing error with two outs.
  • UM tied the game in the  third on a RBI double from Jordan Brewer.
  • The Wolverines took the  lead in the fourth on a RBI double from Joe Donovan and a run-scoring  single from Blake Nelson.
  • The Bulldogs threatened  in the fifth inning as Will Bastian singled, Brown walked and Tyler  Corbitt walked to load the bases with just one out. 
  • A strikeout and a  base-running mistake ended the threat without scoring a run.
  • The Wolverines extended  their advantage in the seventh on a two-run homer from Miles Lewis.
  • The Bulldogs would load  the bases again in the seventh inning and Bastian would come through with  an RBI single up the middle. 

Inside the Box Score

  • Dylan Spence (1-1) took  the loss after giving up four runs, three earned, on six hits and five  strikeouts over 4.0 innings.
  • Willie Weiss (1-0)  picked up the win in relief after not allowing a hit over 2.2 innings. He  struck out four and walked three.
  • Benjamin Keizer (1)  retired all three batters he faced to pick up the save.
  • Will Pillsbury  continued his strong start to the season as he did not allow a hit over  1.1 shutout innings.
  • Jordan Buster did not  allow a hit in two shutout innings of work.
  • Will Bastian led the  offense by going 2-for-3 with a RBI.
  • Jeffery Brown reached  safely three times, going 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and a run scored.
  • Michael Ray went  1-for-3 with a walk in his first start of the season.

On Deck

The Bulldogs return to Joe Riley Park Wednesday, Feb. 27, as they play host to Kent State at 3 p.m. The game is Bark in the Park where fans are encouraged to bring their four-legged companions to the ballpark.