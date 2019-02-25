The Citadel swept by Michigan with 6-3 loss

CHARLESTON, SC. – The Citadel jumped out to an early lead, but were unable to hold in falling, 6-3, to No. 17 Michigan in the series finale Sunday afternoon.
Game Information
Score: Michigan 6, The Citadel 3
Records: Michigan (6-0), The Citadel (2-4)
Series: Michigan wins series 3-0
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joe Riley Park)
Key Plays
- A throwing error in the top of the second inning allowed the Wolverines to score their first run of the game.
- Trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Bulldogs loaded the bases with one out. A strikeout and a pick off ended the threat without the Bulldogs scoring a run.
How it Happened
- The Bulldogs wasted little time in getting on the scoreboard as Jeffery Brown beat out a grounder to short for an infield single.
- Brown stole second before Lane Botkin drew a walk.
- Both players advanced with stolen bases, and Ryan McCarthy plated both runners with a single up the middle.
- The Wolverines got one run back in the second inning on a throwing error with two outs.
- UM tied the game in the third on a RBI double from Jordan Brewer.
- The Wolverines took the lead in the fourth on a RBI double from Joe Donovan and a run-scoring single from Blake Nelson.
- The Bulldogs threatened in the fifth inning as Will Bastian singled, Brown walked and Tyler Corbitt walked to load the bases with just one out.
- A strikeout and a base-running mistake ended the threat without scoring a run.
- The Wolverines extended their advantage in the seventh on a two-run homer from Miles Lewis.
- The Bulldogs would load the bases again in the seventh inning and Bastian would come through with an RBI single up the middle.
Inside the Box Score
- Dylan Spence (1-1) took the loss after giving up four runs, three earned, on six hits and five strikeouts over 4.0 innings.
- Willie Weiss (1-0) picked up the win in relief after not allowing a hit over 2.2 innings. He struck out four and walked three.
- Benjamin Keizer (1) retired all three batters he faced to pick up the save.
- Will Pillsbury continued his strong start to the season as he did not allow a hit over 1.1 shutout innings.
- Jordan Buster did not allow a hit in two shutout innings of work.
- Will Bastian led the offense by going 2-for-3 with a RBI.
- Jeffery Brown reached safely three times, going 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and a run scored.
- Michael Ray went 1-for-3 with a walk in his first start of the season.
On Deck
The Bulldogs return to Joe Riley Park Wednesday, Feb. 27, as they play host to Kent State at 3 p.m. The game is Bark in the Park where fans are encouraged to bring their four-legged companions to the ballpark.