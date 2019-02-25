Cougars Edge No. 27 Huskies, 7-6, To Take Series

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) reached four times and drove in two runs, and Nathan Ocker (Middletown, Pa.) recorded a two-inning save to lead the College of Charleston baseball team to a 7-6 series-clinching win over No. 27 University of Connecticut on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point.
With the win, College of Charleston (6-1) picks up its second series victory in as many weekends following a 7-2 win over UConn (3-3) on Saturday. The Cougars pushed across seven runs on 13 hits – including six for extra bases – compared to six tallies on seven base knocks for the Huskies. Charleston batted .500 (6-for-12) with runners in scoring position, and converted on 10-of-18 (.588) advancement opportunities.
Hart continued his torrid start to the season with a 3-for-4 effort, driving in two with a double and two singles to go along with his team-leading ninth stolen base. Chaz Davey (North Augusta, S.C.) plated two with a two-run homer in the first, and Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.), Harrison Hawkins (Bishopville, S.C.), and Luke Manzo (Marietta, Ga.) each collected two hits. Manzo, Hawkins and Cross Holfert (Laurinburg, N.C.) all drove in one run as Manzo laced a pair of doubles.
Steven Cook (Westminster, Md.) was credited with the with after allowing one run and striking out three over two frames in relief of Austin George (Mooresville, N.C.), who lasted three and one-third innings. Zach Williams (Marietta, Ga.) surrendered one run in one and two-third innings, before Ocker came in and struck out two in two frames to earn his 15th career save.
Michael Woodworth led the way for UConn with three RBIs as part of a 3-for-5 effort, while Thadd Phillips went 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Michael Chiovitti reached three times and drove in one, as John Toppa plated one with a 1-for-4 day.
Joe Simeone got the nod and lasted three and one-third, allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out six. Chase Gardner surrendered two runs in one inning of work to take the loss; CJ Dandeneau fanned six and allowed one run on four hits over the final three and two-thirds.
The Cougars are back in action on Tuesday when they host regional rival Georgia Southern in a midweek matinee. First pitch is slated for 4:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.