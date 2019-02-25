Crews responding to house fire on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - City of Charleston and James Island crews are responding to a house fire on James Island.
Crews are still working the scene with flames coming through the roof of a home in the area of Flint Street and Wambaw Avenue.
The call came in at 10:34 a.m.
Charleston and James Island fire crews say it’s too dangerous to go inside and they don’t know if anyone was inside of the home
Chris Seabolt, James Island fire chief says neighbors told him the home is vacant.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details as they become available.
