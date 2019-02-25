Deputies investigate drive-by shootings that left 2 hurt in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Deputies are investigating drive-by shootings that happened in Orangeburg on Sunday night and Monday morning.
Sheriff Ravenell said that just before midnight, residents on Baxter Street told police that their home had been shot at multiple times.
About an hour later, a family less than five miles away called to report their home and car had been shot at on Breezy Drive. The family said that just before 1 a.m. on Monday, they heard gunfire and rounds striking their home.
No injuries were reported in those incidents.
Two hours later around 3 a.m., a Coleman Avenue residence was fired on, police said. Of four individuals in that home, two were hit.
Security cameras caught photos of vehicles in the area at the time of the shootings, deputies said.
“If anyone has any information on these vehicles, we’re asking that you call us,” the Sheriff said. “The individuals in these vehicles may have seen something or have knowledge of these incidents.”
If anyone has any information on the vehicles, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.
