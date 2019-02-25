Dominion promises lower monthly bills ahead of Charleston meeting with customers

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Dominion Energy has taken over for SCE&G and is promising lower monthly bills.
“Bills are about 15% lower than they were before the merger,” said Rhonda O’Banion, a Dominion Energy spokesperson. “Customers will see long-term bill relief, taking bills to levels near the regional average, and well below the national average.”
The bill relief plan comes after weeks of public meetings and discussions with policymakers.
The original plan, which has been scratched, would have given SCE&G customers, on average, a $1,000 refund check. Customers’ monthly bills also would have risen by more than $10 per month.
"We understand some customers are disappointed that refund checks are not included in the final approved plan,” O’Banion said. “But we believe customers and South Carolina will benefit from the lower payments."
In response to this disappointment and other questions had, the electric company wants to hear from its new customers. It’ll be hosting a public meet and greet on Monday, February 25th. It’ll be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at “The Schoolhouse” at 720 Magnolia Road in West Ashley.
Customers will get to ask questions about how these changes affect them and what they pay. The company will have representatives from several departments at different stations set up in the space.
“This is part of our ongoing efforts to help educate customers and other stakeholders about the benefits of the merger,” O’Banion said. “We understand that customers have experienced a lot of change over the past year or so.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.