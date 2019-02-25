Family of man who died after crash allege misconduct from Charleston police

"It has been brought to my attention after conversations with City of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and County staff last week that irregularities may have occurred regarding the handling of a traffic accident on August 12, 2018, in the City of Charleston. It is my understanding that Charleston County EMS responded to a traffic accident and placed the patient in the County’s ambulance to assess and treat his condition. A City of Charleston police officer arrived on the scene and took custody of the patient upon suspicion of DUI and placed him under arrest.