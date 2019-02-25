Folly Beach DPS ‘actively investigating’ Folly Gras fight video

FOLLY BEACH, SC (WCSC) - The Folly Beach department of public safety is actively investigating a fight that was caught on camera at Folly Gras on Saturday.
The video shows what appears to be a security guard on top of a man trying to apprehend him. A woman then enters the frame, kicks the security guard twice and appears to knock the guard out with the second kick.
“We currently have arrest warrants on file, but since this is still fluid, the report will not be ready for a couple days,” Folly Beach Director of Public Safety Andrew Gilreath said. “We are aware of it and it is being investigated.”
“It’s very bad we have to put up with those people at a festival,” Goodwin said. “They did a good job trying to organize but like a hurricane, you plan for the worst, but it’s worse than what you plan for.”
