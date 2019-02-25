Folly Beach mayor speaks out after Folly Gras arrests

FOLLY BEACH, SC (WCSC) -The annual Folly Gras Festival has island officials now saying they want major changes brought to the table before next year’s pre-Mardi Gras event.
On Saturday night, several videos of violent fights on center street surfaced, sparking public comments of disappointment.
Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin says this event was created eleven years ago to boost business during the off season but now he believes the amount of arrests is out of hand, making the festival not worth the trouble.
“It’s very bad we have to put up with those people at a festival,” Goodwin says. “They did a good job trying to organize but like a hurricane, you plan for the worst, but it’s worse than what you plan for.”
A couple that attended the party with thousands of others says she hopes this event is something she and her family can enjoy again.
“I want my kids to come experience this, then they don’t have to go to New Orleans,” Karen Bornhorst says.
The mayor says after the violent events, he’s not sure that Folly Gras has a future.
“I’ve had people call email text saying this is crazy enough is enough,” Goodwin says.
Goodwin says if there is anyone who would like to have their voice heard on the idea of Folly Gras, then they should come to the March council meeting since he might introduce a resolution.
He says while he is happy Folly Beach is getting attention, he wants it to be for its charm, not for the Folly Gras violence.
