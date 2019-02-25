Georgetown deputies conducts a traffic safety stop leads to citations and arrests

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) -Georgetown deputies conducted traffic safety stops that led to several citations issued and several arrests on Friday evening.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and officers from nine other jurisdictions conducted a traffic safety stop on North Fraser Street in Georgetown.
The traffic safety stops resulted in 34 citations being issued and 12 arrests, including two for driving under the influence and four for narcotics violations.
During the operation, 41.6 grams of marijuana, 64.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, .2 grams of cocaine, two dosage units of ecstasy and two dosage units of other pills were seized.
