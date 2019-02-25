Hate map project prompts concern and controversy

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Southern Poverty Law Center has identified 1020 organizations across the country as “hate groups,” including 17 groups here in South Carolina.
The Law Center defines a hate group as a group that “has beliefs or practices that attack or malign an entire class of people, typically for their immutable characteristics,” according to SPLC’s website.
“What we’re looking for is does the organization describe another group of people—black people, Jews for example, immigrants, the LGBT population—as lesser,” Director of SPLC Intelligence Project Heidi Beirich said.
Not every hate group has members who have committed hate crimes, though. Several groups are labeled as hate groups because they have messages or ideas that have inspired other people to commit hate crimes.
“Dylan Roof, who committed that horrible mass shooting in Charleston, was inspired by the website of the group called the Council of Conservative Citizens, a white supremacist group,” Beirich said. “Their members have never been involved in violence, but their rhetoric lead Dylan Roof to commit that horrible act.”
Several hate groups listed in South Carolina did not respond to a request for comment.
Kynan Dutton, a sergeant with the National Socialist Movement, which is listed as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, said the hate map is inaccurate.
“It’s not about hate,” Dutton said. “It’s about love for the white race, it’s about wanting a whiter future.”
The law center describes the National Socialist Movement as neo-Nazi and racist.
“We never advocate for violence,” Dutton said. “We never advocate for anything that would be close even to a hate crime.”
James Bessinger, the former leader of the South Carolina Secessionist Party, said he decided to recently dissolve his group because he believed the organization was moving in a hateful direction that he did not support.
“I was absolutely disappointed,” Bessinger said. “I put three years of my life full time into this. To see it pulled away because of the exact same thing I said it wasn’t—that bothered me.”
Bessinger said he started the party three years ago to appreciate and preserve our nation’s history.
SPLC did not designate the South Carolina Secessionist Party as a hate group while it existed, but he said several members were shifting the tone of the group to be more hateful.
“When we started to get an influx of [Sons of Confederate Veterans] members is when we started to see a rise in people making complaints about other members being homophobic, making racist comments, sexist comments, things like that,” Bessinger said.
The Southern Poverty Law Center does not list the Sons of Confederate Veterans as a hate group on its website either.
But Bessinger told me he thinks the hate people complained about in the Secessionist Party may have come from members who used to have ties to larger groups that SPCL calls hate groups.
Bessinger said those people usually came to the party from the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
“The South Carolina Division Sons of Confederate Veterans does not knowingly allow anyone with ties to hate groups to join our membership,” South Carolina Sons of Confederate Veterans Commander James E. Graham, Jr. said.
Now that the Secessionist Party is dissolved, Bessinger is worried groups like his and like SCV that are intended to advocate for the preservation of history are attracting people with hateful ideas.
“It doesn’t surprise me that people with those alternative agendas seek out organizations like ours and like theirs. And it bothers me that they so easily succumb to people like that.”
