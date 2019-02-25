No. 21 NC State Escapes No. 19 Chants in 11 Innings

Conway, S.C. – No. 19 Coastal Carolina saw a high fly ball sail just out of the reach of a leaping Cameron Pearcey at the fence in left field to give No. 21 NC State a 7-6 lead in the top of the 11th inning to allow the Wolfpack to escape Springs Brooks Stadium with a one-run extra-inning win on Sunday night on the final day of the Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach.
The loss is the first of the season for the Chants, who now are 7-1. NC State remains unbeaten at 7-0 with the win.
With the scored tied up at 6-6 from the fifth inning on, the Chanticleers had their chances to win the game, stranding the winning run on base in the ninth, 10th and 11th innings.
It was catcher Patrick Bailey’s solo home run in the 11th that proved to be the difference, as the Chants were able to strand 12 Wolfpack runners on base for the contest.
Coastal’s Scott Kobos (1-1) suffered the loss, as the lefty entered the game in the ninth and kept the visitors off the scoreboard for 1.2 innings until the solo home run off the bat of Bailey in the 11th. Kobos pitched 2.1 innings, allowing just one run on two hits, two walks and two strikeouts.
Offensively, the Chants again tallied double-digit hits led by two hits apiece from Cory Wood (2-for-6, 2B), Zach Biermann (2-for-6, HR, RBI, run), Keaton Weisz (2-for-5, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 runs, SB) and Scott McKeon (2-for-5, 2B, RBI).
The win went to NC State’s Kent Klyman (3-0) who pitched the final 3.0 innings of the contest, holding off the late-inning efforts of the Chants by allowing two hits and striking out two.
Bailey (3-for-5, HR, 2 RBIs, run), Evan Edwards (2-for-5, HR, BB, 4 RBIs, run) and Will Wilson (3-for-6, 2B, RBI, 2 runs) combined to drive in all seven runs for the Wolfpack in the win.
With the game on the line in the ninth, Kobos pitched around a pair of singles and stranded two Pack runners on base to send the game to the bottom half of the inning tied at 6-6.
In the bottom of the ninth, Coastal got a lead-off infield single from Kieton Rivers followed by a base-on-balls to designated hitter Jake Wright to put two on with no outs.
However, a pop out to the pitcher on a failed sacrifice bunt attempt, a fielder’s choice ground out and a strikeout halted the Chants scoring chance and sent the game into extra innings.
After NC State stranded two on base in the top half of the inning, the Chants loaded the bases in the bottom half of the inning, yet left the bases loaded with a strikeout to end the inning.
NC State followed with the solo home run to left field to start the 11th and then stranded two more Chants in the bottom half of the inning to escape with the win.
Coastal ran out to a 4-0 lead on a first-inning solo home run off the bat of Biermann and a three-run shot to left-center field from Weisz in the second.
NC State pushed across two runs in the top of the third on a two-run single to right center field by Edwards to cut the Chants lead in half at 4-2.
CCU answered with a run in the bottom of the third on an NC State throwing error and a wild pitch and tacked on another score on an RBI double from McKeon in the fourth to take a 6-2 lead into the fifth.
State tied the game up in the next half inning, as the visitors took advantage of a lead-off hit batsman and a walk, to get an RBI double from Wilson, a sacrifice fly from Bailey and a two-run home run from Edwards to put the score at 6-6 midway through the fifth.
The two teams combined to leave 21 runners on base – 12 for NC State and nine for Coastal – and record eight extra-base hits for the game.
Coastal (7-1) will hit the road for a midweek matchup versus the College of Charleston (6-1) on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. ET.