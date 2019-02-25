No. 21 NC State Escapes No. 19 Chants in 11 Innings

Conway, S.C. – No. 19 Coastal Carolina saw a high fly ball sail just out of the reach of a leaping Cameron Pearcey at the fence in left field to give No. 21 NC State a 7-6 lead in the top of the 11th inning to allow the Wolfpack to escape Springs Brooks Stadium with a one-run extra-inning win on Sunday night on the final day of the Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach.