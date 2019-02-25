Parenting Segment: A Lowcountry doctor gets a reality check on his health from his patients

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - One Lowcountry doctor gets a reality check on his health from his patients.
Dr. James M Benner, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Trident Medical Center decided to change his lifestyle after his patients started to comment on his weight.
“If my patient who I have not seen in 10 years tells me how fat I am its time to change,” Benner says.
Dr. Benner is talking about his once unhealthy weight of close to 300 pounds.
“I stepped on the scale and saw 285 and realized i am not a football player and this was not the right direction for me,” Benner says.
Dr. Benner says his size and health was a long way away from his roots as once a master cyclist.
He also realized he was not practicing what he preached to his patients or his 6 kids.
“We are always encouraging our patients to stop smoking eat healthy and exercise and I was not being the model of health I was trying to impress on them,” Benner says.
Dr. Benner says although he started his weight loss journey at the prodding of his patients it was the love of his family and love of cycling that got his weight down for good.
That was only a year ago and after changing his diet eating less processed food, more fruits and veggies, lowering his calorie intake, and working out Dr. Benner has shed more than 60 pounds.
The hospital even purchased a stationary bike for him to ride at work.
Dr. Benner also credits his number one supporter, his wife Veronica.
“I’m definitely his cheerleader and his number one fan because I do want him here and I don’t want him to have any issues with his heart and have a problem with his body because of a weight issue,” Veronica says.
The Benner’s have also made getting heart healthy a family affair. “When you do it as a family it makes it a lot more enjoyable you are there to support each other,” Benner says.
Dr. Benner does have a goal of dropping 30 more pounds and an ultimate goal of competing in the Masters World Cycling event in England.
