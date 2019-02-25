Police reports detail hectic scene inside, around Northwoods Mall after shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The primary incident report and supplemental reports released Monday by the North Charleston police show a chaotic scene inside Northwoods mall after a shooting inside the Champs Sports last Friday.
The first officers arrived on scene just after 3 p.m. for a possible active shooter and immediately recovered the weapon that was thrown into the bushes.
“As I approached, several citizens told me that people were shooting somewhere near the JC Pennys,” one officer wrote. He then found broken glass with holes in it that were consistent with gunfire, the report stated.
The officer stated he saw several shell casings in front of the cash register and one on the opposite side of the store. The store manager stated in the report that a suspect was near the cash register looking at clothes when five people came into the store and the suspect began shooting before running out the back entrance, according to the report.
" I deployed my department-issued Bushmaster rifle and stood by outside the Planet Fitness waiting for instructions," another officer wrote. “I was sent to Belk to assist other units in clearing the business.”
“I deployed my patrol rifle due to possible suspects still inside that may be armed,” wrote another.
Police initially responded as if it were an active shooter situation, North Charleston Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.
It is not yet clear what kind of relationship the gunman has with the people who were fired upon, he said.
Nobody was injured, but anyone who can identify the people in the photos are asked to call 843-740-5875.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.