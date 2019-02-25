Police: Woman stabbed boyfriend in back during argument at N. Charleston apartment

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston police say a woman has been arrested and charged after stabbing her boyfriend on Sunday night.
Priscilla Ann Williams, 48, has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Officers responded to an apartment in the 1900 block of Robertson Boulevard around 8:52 p.m. where they found the victim stabbed on the upper right side of his back.
He stated that Williams got mad at him for trying to leave for the night and she stabbed him with a kitchen knife, the incident report stated.
Officers called Williams out of the apartment and arrested her without issue.
She told one officer that she, “blacks out” and does not remember stabbing the man or what she did with the knife, according to the incident report.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.