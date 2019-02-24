Red Cross aides 33 people after fire consumes motel

HARDEEVILLE, SC (WTOC) - Hardeeville Firefighters got a call around 4:15 am Sunday morning that the Knights Inn on Highway 17 was on fire.
Police were the first to arrive on scene. As soon as they got to the scene, they started to evacuate the building
Firefighters are calling the scene a “major fire incident.”
A WTOC viewer sent us this video around 5:40 a.m. of the motel engulfed in flames.
The cause is still undetermined. They’ll begin investigating once the building is safe to do so. According to hotel manager, around 50 people were staying at the hotel last night.
The American Red Cross helped 33 guests find another place to stay after the fire, providing them with comfort kits and financial assitance. .
Several people were injured, including a Hardeeville firefighter. All of them are expected to be okay.
The investigation will continue throughout the day.
They continue to ask people to stay away from this side of highway 17.
