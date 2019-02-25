Report: 6-year-old told officers he didn’t mean to shoot brother, didn’t want to go to jail

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Additional reports were released Monday following a weekend shooting involving a 6-year-old who found a man’s gun and shot his 1-year-old brother, according to North Charleston police.
Officers arrived in the 2800 block of O’Brien Street just after 9 a.m. on Saturday to a house where three women standing outside told them that a baby had been shot inside the house, according to the incident report.
They then went into the back bedroom of the house where they were told the shooting took place and saw the 6-year-old standing near the door. The boy told officers that he didn’t mean it and didn’t want to go to jail, the report stated. The boy also told officers that he found the gun and shot the 1-year-old, according to the report.
The boy showed officers that he found it in a cabinet with drawers that was next to a bed, according to the incident report.
A judge set a $100,000 surety bond for Young Sunday morning.
The 1-year-old was taken to MUSC for treatment. Police have not released any more details about the baby’s condition.
