Tigers Complete Sweep Over Keydets With 11-6 Win

After the Keydets scored a run in the third inning, they added two more runs in the fourth inning, keyed by Josh Hollifield's run-scoring single. Clemson broke through with six runs in the sixth inning on three hits, two walks and three hit-by-pitches. Jordan Greene hit a two-out, two-run single to give the Tigers the lead in the frame. The Keydets plated a run in the seventh inning on a passed ball, then Sam Hall, who reached base in all five plate appearances, hit a grand slam, the first of his career and his second homer of 2019, in the eighth inning to highlight Clemson's five-run frame.