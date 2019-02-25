Wanted: Beer bandits shoplift 18-pack from Dollar General

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Lowcountry investigators are searching for three people wanted for shoplifting an 18-pack of beer from a Dollar General.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to identify the trio in the shoplifting that happened at the Dollar General on 8003 N. Fraser Street in the Plantersville area on Feb. 12.
According to deputies, a security camera captured two men along with a woman sought for questioning in the theft.
“A store cashier told deputies the woman asked her to come to the women’s restroom because it needed cleaning,” GCSO officials said."The female suspect then left the store and went to a vehicle in the parking lot.
A report states a few minutes later one of the men walked out with the beer and the other followed.
"All three left in a black sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima or Sentra," the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information about the identity of either of these suspects is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.