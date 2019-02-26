Boeing nominates former SC Gov. Nikki Haley for election to board of directors

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Boeing’s board of directors has nominated former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley to be elected as a director at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders on April 29.
Haley, 47, was first elected to a seat in the South Carolina statehouse in 2004 before serving as governor between 2011 and 2017. She was then appointed U.S. ambassador to the United Nations by President Donald Trump in January 2017 and served in that position until December 2018.
“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to contribute to Boeing’s continued success as a cutting edge industry leader and a great American company,” Haley said in a statement. “Not only is Boeing the largest aerospace company in the world and America’s biggest exporter, it also understands the importance of teamwork and building community through its network of suppliers in all 50 states and around the world.”
The announcement comes on the heels of an interview with the Washington Post published Monday in which Haley says she is launching a new policy group called “Stand for America.”
According to The Post, the policy group is a social welfare group that can’t endorse candidates, but she can still endorse and work for candidates on her own.
