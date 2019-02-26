911 callers reported active shooter from inside stores at Northwoods Mall last Friday

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A number of frantic people inside Northwoods Mall last Friday called 911 from inside stores believing there was an active shooter inside the mall.
Charleston County dispatchers’ phones were ringing off the hook for almost 15 minutes as people called 911 to report the shooting. Many people spoke in hushed whispers, believing a possible shooter might find them inside the store.
“There is a shooting, somebody is shooting!" one woman said from inside the Victoria’s Secret. “At the Pennys enterance, between the Penny’s entrance and the food court. We are at Victoria’s Secret there are people running everywhere but there is an active shooter at Northwoods Mall."
“I work at Northwoods Mall and there was gunshots inside the mall,” another woman who said she was hidden the back room of an unspecified store.
“It was coming from further down, I could see the gunsmoke it was like two or three shots,” another woman said who had locked herself inside a bathroom. “I heard the gunshots and when I looked back I could see the smoke.”
Many people even called on behalf of someone in the mall who reported they couldn’t get through to 911 dispatchers because of the amount of callers.
“There was a shooting in our mall,” another woman said from inside Victoria’s Secret. “We don’t know where they are. We’re in Victoria’s Secret and we have all the doors locked.”
