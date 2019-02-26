Charleston Co. council considering redesign options for James Island intersection

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - During Tuesday’s County Council meeting the public will have a final chance to give input on what the intersection of Central Park Road and Riverland Drive should look like.
Currently, there are three options to choose from. During the day 11,000 cars travel on Riverland Drive. Drivers say a lack of turn lanes, no traffic lights and excessive school traffic makes this intersection a nightmare. For years it’s also been a source of frustration for folks traveling to James Island County Park.
The most popular design is option three, which would create a double roundabout along Riverland Drive.
Many drivers asked about adding a signal light to the intersection but that was ruled out because it required 19 grand trees to be removed.
If you want to participate in the public comment session, the meeting starts at 6 p.m in the Council chambers at 4045 bridge view drive.
