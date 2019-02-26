Charleston Co. School District proposing policy change for searching students

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is proposing changes to one of their policies when it comes to searching students.
The district already allows students to be searched when needed, but now they want to make sure the policies align with the laws established by previous cases.
The Office of Security and Emergency Management is proposing revisions to Policy JIH, the policy about the student searches and arrests that relate to blanket and random searches.
Under existing case law, both of those are deemed “reasonable” and are currently done in CCSD schools.
“Reasonable” searches are not specifically mentioned in the current policy. That’s what school officials are now trying to change.
“This policy is making sure the blanket and random searches allowed under case law are now also provided for when it comes to this board policy,” said Andy Pruitt, a CCSD spokesperson.
This was just a first reading of the revisions. They will need to be discussed again at the next reading and passed to be made final.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.