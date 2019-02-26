The Citadel’s Merritt Named SoCon Pitcher of the Week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel right hander Jordan Merritt was selected as the Southern Conference Pitcher of the Week after his performance against No. 17 Michigan. The award was announced by the league office Monday afternoon.
Merritt becomes the second Bulldog in as many weeks to receive the honor. Last week, lefty Shane Connolly was honored after a complete-game shutout against Delaware State.
Merritt had his second strong start this season as he held the Wolverines to just one run on six hits over 7.0 innings. He struck out seven and walked only one.
The game started with two Wolverines getting on base before Merritt settled in with a popup and a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning. He would face the minimum through the middle innings as the only base runner reached on a hit by pitch, but was quickly picked off by Merritt.
His day would come to an end the same way it started. Facing a two-on, one-out situation, Merritt got his seventh strikeout followed up by a foul out to third to end the threat.
Through two starts, Merritt owns a 0.66 ERA. He has allowed just one earned run over 13.2 innings. He has fanned 16 while walking just one.