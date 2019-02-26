Clemson and Georgia Tech to Play 2022 ACC Opener in Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

“We’re honored and excited to return to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in 2022,” said Todd Stansbury, Georgia Tech director of athletics. “The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game has become one of college football’s biggest and most anticipated events, and it has even more meaning for us to be a part of it right here in our hometown of Atlanta. It will be special for our student-athletes and fans to open the 2022 season in the national spotlight and one of sports’ most-recognizable stages, Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”