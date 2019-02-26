Deputies use bait car to catch suspect in Berkeley Co. car break-ins

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies say they have arrested and charged a man for multiple car break-ins after investigators used a bait car.
James Denver Taylor, 22, of Moncks Corner has been charged with breaking and entering a car and petit larceny.
Deputies had received multiple reports of car break-ins in the Pinopolis community and detectives decided to try a bait-car sting at a Pinopolis address.
At about 2 a.m., Taylor was seen going onto the property where the car was located, entering the bait car and removing some items.
Deputies then approached Taylor and say he confessed to multiple thefts from cars in the community and said he selected certain cars because they were unlocked.
