Eiserman Strikes Late But SC Falls To Rabbits on Education Day

The Stingrays will be in Greenville to battle the Swamp Rabbits for the eighth time this season on Thursday night at 7 p.m. South Carolina returns to North Charleston Saturday for the team’s annual Pink In The Rink Night at 7:05. The first 2,000 fans through the door will take home a Parker Milner Bobblehead and parking is free at the North Charleston Coliseum. Tickets are on sale now!